IPAC Threatens Court Action over Gombe LG Elections

By Segun Awofadeji

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Gombe State has threatened the state Independent Electoral Commission (GOSIEC) with a court action if it refuses to allow all political parties to participate in the December 19 local government elections.

The state Chairman of IPAC, Abdullahamid Sadiq, gave the warning in a statement made available to journalists in Gombe yesterday.

He alleged that shortly after the successful conduct of the party primaries, political parties under IPAC were confronted with a backdated list of 18 political parties dated February 6, 2020, despite the court of appeal judgment recently delivered on August 10, 2020.

Sadiq said it was based on the judgment that IPAC is calling on GOSIEC to obey the court order by allowing all political parties that signified their interest to participate in the December 19, 2020, LG elections.

According to him, in the event of failure to heed to their call to allow all political parties to participate in the elections before the end of October, IPAC will be left with no other option than to seek legal remedy including an order of injunction restraining the conduct of the elections in a court of law.

GOSIEC had on September 7, 2020, invited all political parties for an interactive session preparatory to the December 19 LG elections.

After the interactive session, all political parties in attendance under IPAC were given the guidelines for the preparation of party primaries to be conducted by the political parties and to be supervised by GOSIEC.

This was done on October 19, 2020.