Inmate who Fled in Edo Kill Neighbour for Testifying against Him

By Adibe Emenyonu

One of the 1,993 inmates who escaped during the jailbreaks at Oko and Benin prisons in Edo State has been arrested for murder, after killing his neighbor, who testified against him in the case that landed him in prison.

The Cable reported that while parading 126 suspected criminals yesterday, the Edo State Commissioner for Police, Babatunde Kokumo, said 10 of the suspects were the inmates who escaped earlier.

He said the inmates immediately returned to crime and were re-arrested by the police.

“We have commenced actions against the criminal elements. It will interest you to know that 10 of the criminal elements who escaped from Oko Correctional Centre on Airport Road, Benin and the Correctional Centre on Sapele Road, Benin were also arrested,” he said.

“One of them, after having escaped from Oko correctional centre, ran back to his village on the same day, to kill the person who stood as a prosecution witness in the case that took him to the correctional centre. He has been arrested and he is among the suspects.

“Another group of three escapees from the correctional centre in Benin also went ahead to snatch a Lexus Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV). Three of them met at the correctional centre and they were caught by the police.

“A set of two escapees equally stole a Toyota Camry car. They also met at the correctional centre. They were arrested by Okada Division of Edo State Police Command. We have a total of 10 escapees.”

“The guns were also recovered from the criminal elements.”

He assured the people of the state that the police “have the capacity to provide adequate security for their lives and property”

” We are leaving no stone unturned to ensure that there is total safety. Edo residents should go about their lawful businesses without fear of being molested and without fear of criminals coming to wreck violent attacks,” he said.

The commissioner also said five AK-47 rifles; two locally-made exhibit guns; one locally-made gun; one Lexus 330 SUV with registration number KWL 205 AZ; one Toyota Camry saloon car with registration number LSD 231 GD; two bags of 50kg and one bag of 25kg rice and 24 crates of assorted drinks were recovered