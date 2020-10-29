Court Restrains Gwadabe from Parading Self as Bauchi PRP Chairman

By Segun Awofadeji

A Bauchi state High Court has restrained Mr. Ahmed Farouq Gwadabe from parading himself as the Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) in Bauchi State.

Justice SI Zadawa in an order of interim injunction yesterday restrained Gwadabe and Mr. Saleh Yarima from posing as Bauchi PRP Chairman and North-east Zonal Vice Chairman of PRP, respectively.

Legal Adviser of PRP Bauchi State, Mr. SG Idrees, filed a case on October 26, 2020 before the Bauchi High Court praying for an interim injunction stopping Gwadabe and Yarima from posing as State Chairman and Zonal Vice Chairman of the party, accordingly.

A copy of the judgement which was sighted by THISDAY, revealed that the court order restrained Bauchi PRP from recognising Ahmed Farouq as Acting Chairman of the party ‘pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice.’

Justice Zadawa said the decision of the court emanates from the ‘purported election’ held on October 23, 2020, which declared Farouq as Acting Chairman of the party. The court also directed Saleh Yarima to desist from parading himself as an exco member of the party.

It also ruled that the illegal meeting he convened, which declared Farouq as Acting Chairman was null and void.

Idrees, PRP Legal Adviser told THISDAY that the court permitted the excos of the party to elect a new chairman of the party according to the provisions of the constitution of the party.

PRP had elected Gwadabe as its interim Chairman following the resignation of Mr. Shehu Barau Ningi last week.