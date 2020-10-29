CHAMPIONS LEAGUE Rashford Scores Hat-trick as Man Utd Thump RB Leipzig 5-0

Marcus Rashford came off the bench to score a clinical hat-trick as Manchester United continued their recent momentum by taking apart RB Leipzig 5-0 in the Champions League.

England international Rashford came on just after the hour mark and netted three goals in 18 minutes, first running clear to calmly slot in, then smashing in a terrific second, before drilling home a third in stoppage time.

Teenage forward Mason Greenwood scored his first goal in the competition, latching onto Paul Pogba’s defence-splitting pass before drilling a precise, low finish into the far corner.

Greenwood produced another thumping effort straight at Peter Gulasci, while the visiting goalkeeper also kept out Anthony Martial’s poked effort.

But when Martial was tripped in the box with three minutes to go, he converted the penalty to score his first goal of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side backed up their excellent win at Paris St-Germain in their opening game by collecting another impressive three points to extend their unbeaten run to four games.

In the Group H’s other game, last year’s runners-up Paris St-Germain picked up their first points with a 2-0 win at Istanbul Basaksehir.

Elsewhere in Turin, Lionel Messi and Ousmane Dembele scored as Barcelona comfortably beat Juventus without Cristiano Ronaldo 2-0 to make it two wins from two in the Champions League.

Dembele opened the scoring when his deflected shot looped over Wojciech Szczesny in the Juventus goal.

Messi then wrapped up the win in stoppage time when he coolly converted a penalty after substitute Ansu Fati had been fouled.

Earlier in Russia, Hakim Ziyech scored his first Chelsea goal as Frank Lampard’s side picked up three points in an emphatic 4-0 Champions League Win against Krasnodar.

Ziyech, 27, swept in on his first start for the club to add to goals from Callum Hudson-Odoi, Timo Werner and Christian Pulisic as Chelsea returned to goalscoring ways in style.

RESULTS

Juventus 0-2 Barcelona

Man Utd 5-0 RB Leipzig

Krasnodar 0-4 Chelsea

Istanbul Bas’0-2 PSG

Sevilla 1-0 Rennes

B’Dortmund 2-0 Zenit

Club Bruges 1-1 Lazio

Ferencvaros 2-2 Dynamo Kyiv