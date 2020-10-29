Barclays Launches Accelerator Programme

Barclays has launched an immersive 12-week accelerator programme for

25 Black founder-led tech businesses.

According to a report by Barclays, the launch featured the work of

acclaimed photographer, Misan Harriman, the first Black male cover

photographer for British Vogue and Oscar-nominated director Cornelius

Walker

The virtual accelerator programme was designed to help early-stage

tech businesses, founded by one or more Black entrepreneurs, in order

to boost diversity in entrepreneurship.

“The accelerator, in partnership with Foundervine, an award-winning

social enterprise specialising in digital startups, includes a series

of expert masterclasses focused on a number of core business skills,

including product development, sales strategy, operations and

leadership. The founders will be mentored by and receive professional

coaching from scale-up experts.

“So far, over 140 businesses have applied to take part in the

accelerator, of which 25 successful businesses will be selected to

participate in the programme. Applications close on 29 October.

“The programme will start on the 12th November and will last 12 weeks.

It will culminate in a Demo Day in which founders will have the

opportunity to present their business to an invited audience. In

addition, through the programme, participants will gain access to the

UK-wide Eagle Labs network and to community events through Barclays

Eagle Labs,” it revealed.

The launch of the Black Founder Accelerator comes as Barclays

celebrates Black History Month and further demonstrates its commitment

to the Race at Work agenda, and its Race at Work action plan.

Ecosystem Manager at Barclays Eagle Labs, who led on the creation of

the programme, Natalie Ojevah said: “Having worked with businesses for

a number of years, and in my current role supporting founders and

startups, I have seen the lack of diversity, especially with Black

entrepreneurs.

“I realised this was a national issue, so working with my colleagues

and Foundervine, we have launched the Black Founder Accelerator.

Foundervine’s track record of supporting Black founders and businesses

will help us to make a real difference and I am delighted to see the

programme come to life.”

Also, Managing Director of Foundervine, Izzy Obeng said: “I am

delighted to be partnering with Barclays Eagle Labs to launch the

Black Founder Accelerator. Together we have the opportunity to help

level the playing field for Black founders – building a more equitable

future where successful founders come from a wide range of

backgrounds.”