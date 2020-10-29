Barclays Launches Accelerator Programme

Barclays has launched an immersive 12-week accelerator programme for
25 Black founder-led tech businesses.
According to a report by Barclays, the launch featured the work of
acclaimed photographer, Misan Harriman, the first Black male cover
photographer for British Vogue and Oscar-nominated director Cornelius
Walker
The virtual accelerator programme was designed to help early-stage
tech businesses, founded by one or more Black entrepreneurs, in order
to boost diversity in entrepreneurship.
“The accelerator, in partnership with Foundervine, an award-winning
social enterprise specialising in digital startups, includes a series
of expert masterclasses focused on a number of core business skills,
including product development, sales strategy, operations and
leadership. The founders will be mentored by and receive professional
coaching from scale-up experts.
“So far, over 140 businesses have applied to take part in the
accelerator, of which 25 successful businesses will be selected to
participate in the programme. Applications close on 29 October.
“The programme will start on the 12th November and will last 12 weeks.
It will culminate in a Demo Day in which founders will have the
opportunity to present their business to an invited audience. In
addition, through the programme, participants will gain access to the
UK-wide Eagle Labs network and to community events through Barclays
Eagle Labs,” it revealed.
The launch of the Black Founder Accelerator comes as Barclays
celebrates Black History Month and further demonstrates its commitment
to the Race at Work agenda, and its Race at Work action plan.
Ecosystem Manager at Barclays Eagle Labs, who led on the creation of
the programme, Natalie Ojevah said: “Having worked with businesses for
a number of years, and in my current role supporting founders and
startups, I have seen the lack of diversity, especially with Black
entrepreneurs.
“I realised this was a national issue, so working with my colleagues
and Foundervine, we have launched the Black Founder Accelerator.
Foundervine’s track record of supporting Black founders and businesses
will help us to make a real difference and I am delighted to see the
programme come to life.”
Also, Managing Director of Foundervine, Izzy Obeng said: “I am
delighted to be partnering with Barclays Eagle Labs to launch the
Black Founder Accelerator. Together we have the opportunity to help
level the playing field for Black founders – building a more equitable
future where successful founders come from a wide range of
backgrounds.”