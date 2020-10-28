Share FG’s 118 Trailers of Foodstuffs, APC Tells Bauchi Govt

By Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

The opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bauchi state has called on the state government to without further delay share the 118 trailers of foodstuffs donated by the federal government to the state as COVID 19 palliatives.

Similarly, the State Chapter of the APC also faulted the claim by the state government that it had distributed all the palliatives received from the federal government to the people of the state, challenging the state government to publish the names of the beneficiaries of the palliatives.

APC in a press release issued by its state publicity secretary Adamu Jallah on Tuesday evening which was made available to newsmen said the party had observed with dismay “a baseless claim by the PDP led government in the state that it distributed all palliatives received from the federal government to the people of the state”.

According to the release, “We recall that within the week, the government claimed that hoodlums attacked the warehouse of the state to cart away the foodstuffs but went home disappointed having allegedly found an empty store.

“If really the hoodlums found an empty warehouse, then the government should tell us the whereabouts of the 118 trailers of foodstuffs donated to the state government by the federal government.”

According to Jallah, the minister of humanitarian affairs Sadiya Faruk brought the palliatives to the state on 6th September 2020 for distribution to the needy and the items were received on behalf of the government by the deputy governor Baba Tela.

“The question is where are those foodstuffs and to whom were they distributed? Of course, the state government claimed that it shared foodstuffs in some local governments, but the ones they shared were the ones donated by wealthy individuals and donor agencies. What happened to 118 trailers of foodstuffs donated by the federal government?

“The foodstuffs donated include 1, 728 metric tonnes of maize, 235 metric tonnes of millet and 1, 668 metric tonnes of sorghum.

“We challenge the state government to publish the list of beneficiaries of the first tranch of palliatives sent by the federal government and the second tranch of 118 trailers received on behalf of the state by the deputy governor.

“If they can’t, then the governor should withdraw his claim that he has distributed all palliatives received and bring out the palliatives from wherever he is hiding them and start sharing it to the people of Bauchi state without delay,” APC told the government.