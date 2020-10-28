Niger Police Arrest 17 Suspects for Inciting Fresh Violence

By Laleye Dipo

The police authorities in Niger State have arrested 17 persons for allegedly inciting youths in the state to hold a protest.

This followed the suspected plan by some persons to embark on a protest despite the ban on public demonstrations by the state government in the wake of the violence that has trailed the #EndSARS protest across Nigeria.

The Commissioner of Police in the state, Adamu Usman disclosed the arrests yesterday in a statement signed by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun.

Usman said most of those arrested were not from the state.

The suspects “are currently under investigation while they will be charged to court for prosecution after investigation,” the police boss said.

Usman asked parents and guardians to prevail on their wards and subjects to remain peaceful and shun any act of lawlessness.

According to him, “the Command is prepared to provide adequate security and peaceful coexistence in the State.”

The commissioner commended youths in the state “for displaying high level of responsibility, calmness, perseverance and restraint in the face of threats and calls from different quarters with deliberate falsehood and misinformation through the social media in the face of unwarranted provocation from other divisive elements, hiding under the umbrella of #EndSARS protest in the country.”

Others praised by the police chief included the state government, traditional institutions, communities and religious leaders, youth leaders and members of the press “for their support and cooperation with the police and other security agencies in the state.”