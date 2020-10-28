Makinde Approves Recruitment of 1,500 Amotekun Personnel

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State yesterday disclosed that he had signed a document for the immediate recruitment of 1,500 personnel to kick-start the South-west Security Network, codenamed, Amotekun, in Oyo state.

Makinde made the disclosure in Ibadan, during the post-protest meeting held with representatives of youths, artisans, commercial motorcycle operators, and taxi drivers.

The post-protest meeting was held within the State House of Assembly complex, Agodi, Ibadan.

Makinde said the new intakes of the Amotekun outfit will undergo two weeks training, between November 1 and November 15.

He also disclosed that the State Panel of Enquiry on Police brutality will be inaugurated on November 2, assuring that various pressure groups in the state will be represented as members of the panel.

In her remarks, the youths leader in Oyo state, Mrs. Bobola Agbeja, said her group will continue agitating for what is right, stressing that the youths will not be discouraged in engaging in peaceful protests to express their grievances.

Agbeja, however, declared that none of the EndSARS protesters was involved in the violence and looting witnessed recently in the state.

She implored the Makinde-led administration to do more in looking at ways it could engage the youths meaningfully.