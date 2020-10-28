Gunmen Abduct Village Head’s Wife in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

The Karaye Emirate Council in Kano State has announced the kidnapping of the wife of the village head of Tsara in Rogo Local Government Area of the state, Aishatu Aliyu, by unknown gunmen.

The Information Officer of Karaye Emirate, Mr Haruna Gunduwawa, disclosed the unfortunate incident to journalists in Kano yesterday.

Ganduwawa explained that information made available to the Emir of Karaye, Alhaji Ibrahim Abubakar II, by the District Head of Rogo, Wambai Karaye, Alhaji Muhammadu Mahraz, said unknown persons in a large number entered the house of the village head of Tsara, Aliyu Muhammad, at 1.00 a.m. last Friday morning and took away his wife, Aishatu Aliyu.

According to him, the abductors shot severally into the air before taking away their victim, and that led to many of the residents passing the night in the bush for safety.

“The district head notified the emir in a report that the people in Rogo district are presently living in fear as kidnapping cases are on the rise-that within two months, four cases were recorded.

‘’The Emir of Karaye, has however, renewed his plea to the security operatives to improve measures put in place to end the menace,’’ it added.

The police spokesman in Kano, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, said the Police Command has not been informed of the incident.