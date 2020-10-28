Greensprings Students Become Two-time Winners of Conrad Challenge Scholarship

By Uchechukwu Nnaike

After working on various innovative Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) projects, 20 students of Greensprings School, Lekki Campus have been presented with $60,000 each for emerging finalists in the 2020 Conrad Challenge.

The challenge is an initiative of the Conrad Foundation, USA, and this is the second consecutive year that students of the school made it to the final and received the scholarship attached to the challenge.

Explaining the project he worked on, one of the scholars, Uwadiae Guobadia said: “The Conrad Challenge was a very enlightening experience for me. My team came up with the idea of a device named Electro-Decarbonator, which we designed to capture carbon dioxide from the fumes of generators. With this device, we wanted to tackle the problems of air pollution and global warming by capturing carbon dioxide from generators and preventing it from escaping into the atmosphere.

“I enjoyed the good relationship I had with my team members and participants from other schools across Nigeria. My sincere appreciation goes to all my teachers in Greensprings School for helping to develop my confidence and public speaking skills. Without them, presenting our project idea in front of the judges wouldn’t have been easy for me.”

Expressing delight at the students’ feat for winning the scholarship back-to-back, the Assistant Principal (Enhancement), Mr. Afolabi Amusan said: “The school focuses on investing in its students and creating an enabling environment for them to succeed. Therefore, I am glad that our students continue to excel academically and perform outstandingly both in local and international competitions.

“Last year, it was five of our students that won the Conrad Challenge scholarship, but this year, we have 20 students winning it. That’s a back-to-back success story for the Greensprings School community and we are extremely happy!”

The Conrad Challenge is a yearly competition that brings together a dynamic community of innovators and entrepreneurs who work together to develop extraordinary and viable solutions that benefit the world in the areas of Aerospace and Aviation, Cyber-Technology and Security, Energy and Environment, Health and Nutrition, and Smoke-free World.