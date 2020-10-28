Ganduje Woos Kano Indigenes in Diaspora

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has said the state government will provide free land for indigenes in diaspora to develop residential buildings where they will reunite with their families especially during holiday visits.

“We are doing this to our citizens, some of whom have been away for a very long time and when they come visiting during holidays, they need spaces to settle and meet their families and loved ones,” he said.

Ganduje made the commitment during a virtual Kano in Diaspora Town Hall Meeting organised by the Office of the Special Adviser to the Governor on Foreign Investment and Diaspora, Hajiya Hama Aware, held recently.

A statement signed by the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, indicated that already, there has been a plan by the state government to grant land and tax incentives to would-be investors in the diaspora in order to promote economic investments in various sectors in the state.

Ganduje said land acquisition has been made easy and speedy with the removal of bureaucracies involved as well as a wide variety of tax incentives to encourage investments to boost the economy of the state.

He pointed out that Kano currently enjoys a peaceful atmosphere that would encourage any serious local and foreign investor to come to the state and derive the benefits of the efforts made so far by the state government in the area of security and massive infrastructure development that would facilitate economic activities.

The governor expressed readiness to reduce medical tourism and said his administration would support the conduct of Kano Diaspora Day and Investment Summit in the state.

In her contribution, the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri Erewa, commended Kano for putting steps in place to pass a bill for Kano citizens in Diaspora to be known as Kano in Diaspora Commission (KIDCOM) which was submitted by the Special Adviser.

Earlier, the Special Adviser to the Governor, Hajiya Hama Aware, who was the convener of the meeting, enumerated some of the successes recorded by the office to include the setting up of the Nigerian Diaspora Investment Trust Fund, Nigerian Diaspora Summit, establishment of a database of Kano citizens in Diaspora with over 100 members now, securing of a structure with focal point officers in US, UK, France, Benin, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and China as well as two offices both in Abuja and Kano with resource staff, finalizing steps to launch KID website, among others.

Ganduje approved the creation of Kano in the Diaspora portfolio, in a bid to ensure the state government policies and programs related to its citizens in diaspora are observed with all sense of ownership and responsibility. Other participants at the meeting included the Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba and Special Adviser to the Governor on Health Services Management, Dr. Fauziyya Buba.