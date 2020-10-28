Danbatta Defends Deployment of 5G Technology in Nigeria

The Executive Vice Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta, yesterday defended the deployment of 5G Technology in Nigeria, asserting that misconceptions and misinformation about it should not be allowed to derail its implementation.

According to Danbatta a lot of falsehoods on 5G Technology have found their way into the social media platforms and the traditional media outfits with potentials to derail the take-off of the technology in Nigeria.

Danbatta made the remarks at the Digital Bridge Institute, Utako, Abuja, while declaring open a two-day capacity building workshop for members of Information and Communications Technology Reporters, Abuja.

He was represented by the Director of Public Affairs of NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde.

Danbatta said: “Let me turn our attention to the issue of 5G. A lot of falsehoods and misinformation have been peddled both on online and traditional media outlets about the health and safety implications of deploying 5G technology.

“As I stated in my speech during the NITRA Innovative Tech Forum, according to a recent landmark economy study conducted by Qualcomm, 5G will affect the global economy and drive growth exponentially.

“5G’s full economic effect will likely be realised across the globe by 2035, supporting a wide range of industries and potentially enabling up to $13.2 trillion worth of goods and services. This impact will be much greater than the current 4G network.

“5G when fully deployed will provide increased speed and bandwidth as well as provide deeper coverage to reach people in rural or challenging locations. In addition, 5G will provide strong security for the various sectors of government and private organizations.

“Due to its sheer scale and scope, the ITU predicts 5G will accelerate the achievements of all the 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG’s) from affordable and clean energy to zero hunger”.

He assured that the NCC would continue to partner with the media for the progress of the telecom industry and to the socio-economic benefits of the country.