Cleric Urges FG to Show Commitment towards Promoting Education

By Amby Uneze

A religious leader, Most Rev. Daddy Hezekiah of the Living Christ Mission (LCM), has expressed dissatisfaction with the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari for not showing enough commitment towards the promotion of quality education in the country.

He described Nigeria as a failed nation for not being able to correct the ills which had bedeviled the country since independence in 1960, stating that a man of 60 years that still behaves like a child is not normal.

Hezekiah charged the president to wake up and show interest to resolve the lingering strike in the country’s university system involving the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), as well as improving security in the country.

The cleric also blamed the south- east governors for the decay in infrastructure and transformation of the region due to their administrations’ alleged non-commitment towards the provision of the needed democratic dividends to the people of the geopolitical zone unlike their counterparts in other geopolitical regions.

Hezekiah said this at the Administrative Cathedral of the church in Onitsha, Anambra State, while interacting with journalists as part of activities marking his birthday, 53rd anniversary of being a sherpherd in God’s vineyard, quarterly conference with his pastors, the church’s annual convention and the award of International Mayor of Peace by International Association of World Peace Advocates (IAWPA) led by the president of the world body, His Excellency Per Stafsen from Denmark.

Accordingly to him, “there is no meaningful development in the entire states of the south-east compared with the kind of revenue and resources being generated from the area unlike in the south-south, north and south-west regions.

“The governors of south-east are mismanaging the resources without commensurate patriotic inputs to the states and the populace. They must be held responsible for under-development of the entire region.”

The cleric also revealed that he recently spent several millions of naira in providing palliatives for less privileged members of the society as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, lamenting that due to the lockdown, he has been regrettably unable to attend church activities for the past eight months.

He called for humility and respect in the service of God, insisting that Jesus Christ came into the world to justify the need for holiness, righteousness, services and salvation and not posterity, as some religious leaders are allegedly deceiving their congregations.

Hezekiah, who graduated in 1979 in Industrial Chemistry from the University of Zambia, Lusaka, further blamed some church leaders for the woes of some people looking down on God and admonished his pastors against deceiving their congregations with false miracles and testimonies and prayed for God’s grace upon them.