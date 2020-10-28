CHI Pledges Payment of Claims to Victims of Hoodlums’ Attack

By Ebere Nworji

Consolidated Hallmark Insurance (CHI) Plc said it is set to settle insurance claims of victims affected by the civil unrest last week, whose policies cover strike, riot and civil commotion (SRCC) extension.

The company, which stated this in a mail sent to its policyholders and stakeholders across the country, noted that, such claims, like all others, would be expeditiously handled to ensure that customers are back in business as quickly as possible.

While calling on the victims of the hoodlums’ attack to file their claims through the company’s website and customer care centre, CHI assured the aggrieved policyholders that they would be attended to.

Commiserating with the victims, the company’s Managing Director, Eddie Efekoha, said: “May God console the families of citizens who have lost their lives and there are certainly glorious days ahead.”

Most of the affected businesses have insurance cover.

As part of efforts to create awareness, CHI embarked on a ‘Safety First’ campaign on radio and television stations in the country.

According to the company the campaign is currently running on some television stations. It said the campaign also runs on radio channels across the country.

Speaking on the objective of the campaign, spokesman of the company, Mr. Ben Mamedu, said it was aimed at sensitising Nigerians on the need to protect their valued assets from life’s uncertainties in view of the lack of awareness and the understanding of the numerous benefits of insurance.

According to Memadu, many people are not aware that getting their valuable assets insured could keep them afloat when the unexpected happens.

He said the campaign revolves around the key message of what takes anxiety away through safety of various assets – including Goods while in transit, vehicle insurance, security of investments, accident and medical as well as micro insurance.

“It takes into consideration, activities of various companies within the Consolidated Hallmark Group such as Hallmark HMO, Grand Treasurers Limited, CHI Micro-Insurance and the general insurance.”

He added that the company embarked on the campaign to assure existing customers of reliable cover granted for their valued assets and also enjoin prospective customers to always consider insurance for their assets, health, and also take up micro-insurance policies irrespective of their income level.