Former Nigeria’s Finance Minister, Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, has emerged as the Director General of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), ARISE News reports.

According to a breaking news on ARISE News on Wednesday afternoon, Okonjo-Iweala defeated her only challenger, South Korea’s Yoo Myung-hee, by a wide margin.

Her emergence is expected to be announced formally by the WTO later on Wednesday.