Ayade Stops Transportation of Scraps out of C’River

By Bassey Inyang in Calabar

Following massive looting and destruction of public and private properties and businesses in Calabar by hoodlums, Cross River State Governor, Prof. Ben Ayade, has ordered the immediate suspension of transportation of scraps of all categories out of the state.

A statement issued Wednesday by the governor’s Special Adviser, Media and Publicity, Christian Ita, said: “It has come to the attention of the governor that in a desperate bid to escape arrest, criminals and their masterminds who callously looted government and private properties have now resorted to moving such items out of the state disguised as scraps.

“Consequently, government hereby places immediate ban on the transportation of scraps of all categories out of the state.”

The governor directed all transporters and motorists in the state to report anyone that approaches them to move scraps out of the state to security agents, warning that any of them caught transporting looted items will be regarded as an accomplice and treated as a looter.