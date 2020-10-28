12 Nigerian Students Win Scholarship to Turkish Varsities

By Peace Obi

Twelve Nigerian students have won scholarships into two Turkish universities to study various courses. The scholarships come in different categories and had one out of the 12 students awarded a full scholarship.

Also, another student secured tuition-free and meal waiver for four years for a PhD programme; while the remaining 10 won full-tuition scholarship for the four-year period their studies will last in the country.

The students are: Baoku Olusegun, Bashiru Mariam, Bello Habibat, Ademuyiwa Rachael, Lawal Aishat, Tiamiyu Oluwarantimi, Ijatoye Bukola, Oluwadare Abiola, Bamikefa Isaac, Justin Darlington, Fanimokun Raheem and Oshinuga Ayodeji.

The students were offered the scholarship after they successfully passed the exams, which was conducted for 30 Nigerians, however only 12 students made the scholarship list. The best 12 students in the examination are expected to secure a scholarship package that will include: feeding, accommodation, pocket money up to PhD level.

The exam was organised by Goodmus Learning Centre, in partnership with Turkish Government, First New Generation Citadel. JMATT Educational Consult. Al-Hatyq Travels n Tours, Lawal Abubakar As-Sideeq, Blossom Ideas and Solutions, Future Builders and Blofan-Tee Model School. The first batch of successful students will be leaving for Turkey on October 27.

Speaking during the exam that held at Goodmus Learning Centre, the Operations Manager, Mr. Anthony Okenna explained that over 1,000 students wrote the scholarship exams before they were pruned to 30 students.

“We are actually having the complete scholarship exams today. Qualified students were invited to write the exams. The scholarship programme is a way to give back to society and assist those who don’t have access to education.”

On why they chose Turkey, he said, “we chose Turkey because they are known for quality and affordable education. Most students want to travel abroad to study because of standards. They don’t have the financial capacity but Turkish education is affordable.”

On the scope of the exam, Okenna stated: “It covers over 80 government universities in Turkey. Various schools have been coming to do their own exams and we are giving priority to those who have come first. The school that came this year is Tokat Gaziosmanpasa University while Karamanoglu Mehmetbey University did its own exam online. With the results, students can use it to apply to other universities once they get to Turkey. It covers over 80 government universities. The first batch of students will be leaving for Turkey on October 27.

“Our major goal is to impact positively on African students. To take genuine and brilliant students out to study so that they can come back to build Nigeria’s economy. By so doing the issue of incessant strikes prevalent in Nigeria must have been avoided,” Okenna said.

Speaking on the challenges the programme had faced, he said, “initially, we had credibility challenge. Now we don’t have that problem any longer because of our success. We have taken thousands of students to Turkey successfully.

“Nigerian and African parents should take advantage of this massive offer and give their children good education. Students should be focused at all times.”

Commending Goodmus Learning Centre, a parent, Mr. Oluwadare Moses who spoke at the exam centre said he was satisfied with the examination.

“We are here for the scholarship exam for my daughter. Abiola Oluwadare. She happens to have made the highest marks and she was selected for the scholarship. My confidence is 100 per cent because we have seen the results of what they are doing. I have no doubt in them.”

A student, Ayodeji Osuga, who wrote the exam, also commended the centre, saying, “I am confident in the company. I can cope there in Turkey if I can survive in Nigeria.”