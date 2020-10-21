Edo to Handover Public Schools to Missions, Others

By Adibe Emenyonu

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has diclosed plans by his administration to handover some public schools to the missions and other private persons with interest to develop such institution.

He said the plan was part of government’s grand design to revamp the education sector in the state.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Education, Mr. Jimoh Ijegbai, disclosed this at the 60th Founder’s Day of Our Lady of Fatima College, Auchi (OLOFOBA).

He said though the guidelines for the plan was still being worked on, the process would commence upon the second term inauguration of the present administration.

“What we are trying to achieve is to see that government effectively concentrates on the left over schools that are not doing well after others must have been taken over by interested persons or groups.

“Some public schools will be handed over to anybody or persons who is capable of effectively managing them.”

Obaseki, who noted that his government has done a lot to revamp the sector, stressed that teaching in over 300 primary schools across the state is now technologically driven.

He added that about 11,000 primary schools teachers have been trained on the use of technology to teach.

“Edo State Government is trying to reopen the educational system. We started with the basic because of the need to get it right from the foundation level.

“Having done with this, we will be upgrading next year by introducing the same technology in our secondary schools. We will be starting with the JS1 and then move to JS2,” he said.

Obaseki while commending members of the OLOFOBA on their 60th anniversary, challenged them to be part of the effort at developing the institution that contributed in shaping their lives.

Earlier, the President of the OLOFOBA, Hon. Pascal Ugbomhe, expressed the determination of the body to contribute towards the development of the school, and bemoaned the infrastructural decay in the institution.

Ugbomhe said this has in no small means affected teaching and learning process in the school. He appealed to the state government not to relent in its efforts at revamping the school, while the old students were trying their best to upgrade some of the facilities.

“As part of our plan to reposition the school, we have started constructing a perimeter fence across the school and also building of lockup shops as part of revenue generation.”