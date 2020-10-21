AfDB President, Zenith Bank CEO, Others for CIBN Investiture

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) will this Saturday confer its fellowship award on the President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr. Adewunmi Adesina; the Governor, Bank of Sierra Leone, Prof. Kelfala M. Kallon as well as the President, West African Bankers Association and President Liberia Bankers Association, Mr.John Davies III.

Others to be awarded include the GMD/CEO, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Dr. Demola Sogunle; MD/CEO, Zenith Bank Plc, Mr. Ebenezer Onyeagwu; the MD/CEO, Wema Bank Plc, Mr. Ademola Adebise; MD/CEO, Sterling Bank Plc, Mr. Abubakar Suleiman; the MD/CEO, Providus Bank Plc, Mr. Walter Akpani; MD/CEO, Standard Chartered Bank Limited; Mr. Lamin Manjang; MD/CEO, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Ahmed Musa Dangiwa; Anya Duroha, and Board Member, Lead Capital Group of Companies, Bimbo Olashore.

Others are Board Member, Oodua Investment Company Limited, Bimbo Ashiru; Former DMD Diamond Bank, Mrs. Caroline Anyanwu, and Former Executive Director, Fidelity Bank, Mrs. Ugochukwu Chijioke.

According to a statement from the institute, out of the 201 awardees to be honored, 19 would be Honorary Fellows and 77 Associates would become Elected Fellows while 105 Senior Management staff of banks and the academia would become Honorary Senior Members of the Institute.

According to a statement by the Head of Corporate Communication & External Relation of the Institute, Mr. Nelson Olagundoye, the theme of the event is “Financial Services in a post COVID 19 Environment: Strategic Imperative.”

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s edition of the Investiture, will be executed using the hybrid of virtual and physical platforms, with strict adherence to the COVID-19 Safety protocols. The event which will have Emmanuel Udom, Governor, Akwa Ibom State as the Special Guest of Honour and Mr. Ernest Ebi, Former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria as the Chairman is expected to attract stakeholders in the industry including captains of industry, top government and diplomatic officials, financial decision makers, top management staff of banks, members of the academia, professional institutions, senior members as well as well- wishers

“The President/Chairman of CIBN, Mr. Bayo Olugbemi, will be the chief host at the occasion and will be supported by Dr. Kenneth Opara, the first Vice President / Chairman Board of Fellows and Practice Licence and Mr. Seye Awojobi, Registrar/Chief Executive.”