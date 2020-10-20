Fayemi, Abiodun Inaugurate Judicial Panels on Police Brutality

By Victor Ogunje

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, and his counterpart in Ogun State, Prince Dapo Abiodun, have inaugurated judicial panels against police brutality.

On his part, Fayemi named a retired Judge of the Ekiti State High Court, Justice Cornelious Akintayo and a retired Police Commissioner, Mr. Dipo Ayeni, as members of the panel in the state.

This was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Yinka Oyebode and made available to journalists.

Other members of the panel are: Mrs. Yetunde Kolawole, State Counsel- representing the Honourable Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice,

Mrs. Kikelomo Owolabi; Chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association, Ikere-Ekiti Branch and Mr. Rotimi Ojomoyela, Chair, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ekiti State branch.

Others include: Mr. Jamiu Abiodun Adigun, representative of National Human Rights Commission; Mr. Adeyinka Opaleke, representative, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria; Ms. Caroline Fakinlede, Ekiti State Youths representative, Mr. Abiola Johnson-Ogunleye- Ekiti State students representative and Mr. Akin Rotimi, researcher, police reforms

The terms of reference of the judicial panel, according to Fayemi include; to receive and investigate complaints of Police brutality or related extra-judicial killings; receive and investigate complaints of violence against individuals and destruction of properties in every part of Ekiti State in the course of the protest.

“It will also evaluate evidence presented and other surrounding circumstances, and draw conclusions as to the validity of the complaints; and recommend compensation and other remedial measures, where appropriate”.

Fayemi said the duration of the assignment of the panel will be six months, with the chairman expected to provide monthly briefings to the state Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice to further enhance the speedy consideration of all complaints.

Abiodun has also inaugurated an eight-man judicial panel of investigation to probe the alleged human rights abuses and police brutality in the state.

Justice Solomon Olugbemi will be heading the panel while Oluwatosin Ogundele is the secretary.

Addressing the panel members at the State Executive Chamber of the governor’s office in the state capital, Abiodun charged them to discharge their assignment with the utmost sense of responsibility to the people of the state

The judicial panel of investigation has six months to discharge its responsibility.