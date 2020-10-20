EndSARS: US Closes Lagos Consulate, Issues Advisory

By Adedayo Akinwale

The United States government has called on its citizens living in Nigeria to avoid areas of protests as the ongoing protest against police brutality escalates.

The US Mission in Nigeria in the review of travel advisory posted on its website said its Consulate General in Lagos would be closed Wednesday.

It stated: “Multiple demonstrations are ongoing across Nigeria – to include areas within the consular districts of Abuja and Lagos. Although most demonstrations are peaceful, some have become violent and have shut down major thoroughfares and bridges. Some police stations have been targeted. Lagos State closed all schools indefinitely as of October 19 due to protests and implemented a 24-hour curfew starting at 4:00 p.m. on October 20. Consulate General Lagos is closed for the rest of today and tomorrow.

“We continue to urge all U.S. citizens to avoid areas around protests and demonstrations and to check local media for updates and traffic advisories. Continue to be vigilant and avoid areas affected by the protests.

“Avoid the areas of the demonstration(s)

Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of large gatherings or protests. Keep a low profile. Be aware of your surroundings,” it added.