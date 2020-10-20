Breaking: Houses, Shops on Fire as Protests Intensify in Abuja

Soldiers fire shots to scare demonstrators

By Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Violence has escalated in Apo Mechanic Area of Abuja between traders and local people opposed to the end SARs protests.

There is fear that the crisis might assume ethnic dimension between the Igbo traders and the locals and Hausa communities.

The renewed clashes, which began Tuesday morning, is a fallout of Monday’s mayhem in Apo where several cars were touched by hoodlums.

Many shops, houses and cars have been razed as a result of the latest escalation of tension. Instructively, security agencies were not on ground to douse the tension.

Also protesters have barricaded the road in Sokale Bus-stop around Dutse Alhaji, bordering the Kubwa -Zuba Expressway.

The protesters are having a faceoff with soldiers, who are shooting to scare them off.

More details later…