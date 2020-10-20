As Soldiers Shoot Unarmed Protesters at Lekki Tollgate, Entertainers Lambast Sanwo-Olu

By Vanessa Obioha

Music and Nollywood stars are directing their ire over the shooting of unarmed EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Gate this evening at the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Taking their grievances to the microblogging site Twitter, the celebrities accuse him of allowing such inhumanity under his watch.

Actress Kemi Lala Akindoju tweeted

“Governor @jidesanwoolu. This is your legacy! This is your legacy. Posterity will judge you and everyone on your team.”

Musician Runtown wrote on his Twitter page “THIS IS ON YOU @jidesanwoolu !!!! I hope you know !!!”

“THEY’RE KILLING OUR PEOPLEEEEEEEEE ….. fucking hell!!!!” tweeted Davido.

Another musician Samklef tweeted: “He will be held responsible he is an accomplice. He helped them turn off the light remove the CCTV @jidesanwoolu u are a wicked man.”

Music label Mavin Records owned by Don Jazzy tweeted:

“This wasn’t photoshopped. This is the legacy of the leaders the youths were supposed to see as ‘fathers’. We won’t forget.. 💔

#EndSARS #EndBadGoveranceInNigeria.”

Nollywood actress Adesua Etomi-Wellington tweeted:

“You rehabilitate terrorists but shoot and kill peaceful protesters. WE WILL NEVER FORGET!!!

#EndSARS #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeraNOW

#Jesustakethewheel.”

Videos of soldiers shooting at the Lekki protesters went viral on the social media platform this evening. The Lagos state government had earlier announced a curfew in all parts of the state, starting from 4 PM following the spate of violence recorded in the state today. The valiant protesters, however, insisted that they were conducting a peaceful protest and would not back down.

In an update on its Twitter handle, the Lagos state government tweeted that the curfew will take effect from 9 PM.

“Update!

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed that enforcement of the 24hour curfew in the State should not start until 9 pm to enable people stuck in traffic get to their destinations.

@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat

#LASG #ForAGreaterLagos

#EndSARS”