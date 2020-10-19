Soldiers Take over Abuja Streets, as #EndSARS Protesters Block Abuja-Keffi Road

By Olawale Ajimotokan

There is a heavy presence of soldiers in Abujaon Monday around the Federal Secretariat and the Three Arms Zone, as EndSARS protesters barricaded the Abuja- Keffi Road, causing a lot of drivers to divert from the route.

It was also gathered that the security agencies had dislodged the demonstrators who blocked the AYA Junction, Asokoro end of the major road that connects the FCT with the north- central, north- east and south- east.

There are also pockets of protest at the Secretariat Junction in Ado on the Nasarawa State side of the road. Motorists are diverting from the road while pedestrians are stranded.

Also another group of demonstrators have set up road block along Kuje Road, which is to the south of the Abuja Airport. Many workers and road users were forced to avoid the route as a result of the protests.

It was gathered that areas most affected by the protest are Gudaba and Kuje Road.

Details later…