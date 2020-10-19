Osimhen’s First Serie A Goal Excites Napoli Manager, Gattuso

Napoli Manager Gennaro Gattuso has expressed his joy after Victor Osimhen scored his first Serie A goal in their 4-1 victory over Atalanta on Saturday.

The 21-year-old sealed the Blues’ win moments before the half-time break after Hirving Lozano’ brace and an effort from Matteo Politano had given his side a comfortable lead.

“I’m happy for Chucky’s brace, but Osimhen’s goal makes me happy because he hadn’t scored so far and he deserved it for the hard work done for the team,” Gattuso told the club website.

“Victor was my wish and I thank the President for having satisfied me. It wasn’t easy but we have bought a player who is very important to us.”

Having accomplish all I thought was impossible for me through GOD, now I know better, time for some limitless goals and desire. GOD is the greatest,” he responded after the match.

The AFCON 2019 bronze winner with Nigeria in Egypt had controlled goalkeeper David Ospina’s long ball before beating Marco Sportiello with his fine effort, which ultimately rendered Sam Lammers’ second-half strike a mere consolation for Atalanta.

Osimhen celebrated his goal in a spectacular manner when he joined thousands of Nigerians who are calling for an end to police brutality in the West African country.

The forward teamed up with the Stadio San Paolo outfit in July for a club-record fee of €70 million from French side Lille.

Osimhen made an immediate impact with the Blues, scoring a number of breath-taking goals during the 2020-21 pre-season.

Napoli’s victory over Atalanta ensured they returned to winning ways after losing against champions Juventus last time out.

Osimhen will be expected to continue with his impressive performances at Stadio San Paolo when his side takes on AZ Alkmaar in a Europa League game on Thursday.