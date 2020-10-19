Ngige’s Community Dethrones Monarch

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

The Igwe of Alor community in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, MacAnthony Okonkwo, has been allegedly dethroned.

Okonkwo, who was deposed yesterday by the Alor People’s Assembly, was among the 13 traditional rulers who were accused of travelling to Abuja with oil magnate, Prince Arthur Eze, without the permission from the state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano.

As sanction for the alleged disobedience, the state government had slammed a one year suspension on the monarchs, but Alor community accused Igwe Okonkwo of gross misconduct besides the ill-fated trip, which necessitated his removal.

In his place, the community selected Chief Ebelechukwu Chukwumesili as the new monarch of the community.

Chukwumesili was presented to the Alor people by the Ifite section of the town, and adopted as the monarch-elect by the community at a town hall meeting presided over by the President-General of Alor People’s Assembly, Chief Uzoma Igbonwa.

He was later crowned by the king maker of Uruezena village, Edwin Ezeoke, while the traditional staff of office was handed over to him by Eze Ofo of Alor, Chief Gibson Onyekaonwu of Umuoshi village.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, who hails from the community and also attended the meeting yesterday, expressed confidence that the new monarch would lead the people well, restore peace and build bridges of friendship among his people, which he said led the community in the old order.

Ngige said: “You can see the mood of the people; there’s joy all over the place because it was a tortuous journey, but I told them to abide by the rule of law. Alor people spent seven years in court to get their town’s government legitimated.

“And the town’s government put in process the election of a new Eze Di Ora Mma in accordance with the constitution of Alor people.”