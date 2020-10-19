NCWD Lifts 100 Women out of Poverty

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), through its five- day Information and Communication Technology (ICT) training for agricultural development, has succeeded in lifting 100 female farmers out of poverty.

The centre stated that the training was designed to expose participants to the role played by ICT in the development of modern agricultural practices, making it a catalyst in the realisation of the government plan to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years.

The Director-General of the centre, Mrs. Mary Ekpere-Eta, while presenting certificates of attendance and a brand new laptop to each beneficiary, said the training and economic empowerment for women is critical, especially for those in rural areas, through sustainable development programmes with the aim of being self-reliant.

With the theme: ‘ICT for agricultural development’, the DG added that 70 percent of the country’s population which comprises of women and youths, need to harness the power of ICT so that they can participate in the programme and benefit from the information revolution taking place across the country.

She said the training, which has exposed the participants to global spatial database of land use, food processing, flooding in Nigeria and many other applications, will enable them make informed decisions on what to produce, when and where to produce as well as where to sell products at competitive prices.

According to her, “100 female farmers from different local government areas in the country were assembled for this intensive training after a thorough screening process. They have been made aware of ICT techniques that can be leveraged for business development, access to finance, marketing and networking strategies, personal security, access to modern agricultural practices among others.

“It is common knowledge that the SDG-5 is aimed at achieving gender equality to empower all women and girls through the use of ICT. As a result, participants were introduced to the global spatial database of land use, food prices, flooding in Nigeria and many other applications, as well as resources online, through which they can gather vital and timely information as farmers and make informed decisions on what to produce, when to produce and where to sell their products at a competitive price.”