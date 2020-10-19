Lawan Pays Bill for Marriage of 300 Couples in Yobe

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has picked the bill for the marriage of 300 couples in Yobe State with a batch of 100 couples drawn from Nguru and Karasuwa Local Government Areas of the state benefitting from the goodwill last Saturday.

The first batch of 100 couples from Bade and Jakusko LGAs of the state had their wedding in Gashua in September while the last batch of another 100 intending couples from Machina and Yusufari LGAs in the state is expected to have their dreams realised soon to make up the six local government areas in Yobe North senatorial district.

Speaking at the ceremony at the weekend, former Majority Leader in the House of Representatives, Hon Sani Dahiru Elkatuzu, described the mass wedding and skill acquisition programmes by the Senate president for the poor as impacting positively on the lives of the youths in Yobe North.

According to him, this has made them to embrace responsibilities that come with marriage and caused them to shun a life of crime, which they otherwise would have turned to due to hardship and unemployment.

“We believe that most of the problems we are having with the youths around here is because they cannot afford certain basic things of life.

“Part of it is if they cannot afford to have families of their own when they are ready to get married, and because of financial difficulties, then it becomes a problem.

“That is why I believe the Senate president decided to assist in this regard. From experience on the one conducted in Bade and Jakusko, the people are really impressed and happy that this is happening.

“It did not only stop at getting them married, the Senate president also went ahead to train and empower them with skills with which they can fend for themselves and their families. Any effort that can reduce the number of unemployed youths from the streets is definitely a step in the right direction, and that is exactly what is happening here. A lot of our youths are getting married and trained in skills to enable them secure for themselves the basic necessities of life. It is commendable, and everyone in the society is praising the Senate president for this,” Elkatuzu said.

Also speaking at the Emir of Nguru’s Palace moments before the couples were wed at the Nguru Central Mosque, Speaker of the Yobe State House of Assembly, Hon Ahmed Lawan Mirwa, lauded the Senate president for fulfilling the promise made to the youths during his campaigns ahead of the 2019 elections.

“By this, the Senate President has fulfilled his promise that he made during his campaign tour to the youths of our various constituencies. Today, we thank Almighty Allah that we have seen the marriages of 100 ladies within two local government areas-Karasuwa and Nguru,” he sai