EndSARS: Abiodun Calls for Patience over Poor State of Federal Roads in Sango-Ota Axis

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on Monday called for calm over the poor condition of the federal roads in the Sango area of the state.

His government, he said, would do everything humanly possible, not only to fix the roads in the state, but to particularly re-fix those in Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government to make the people enjoy “better life”.

Governor Abiodun gave the assurance on the heels of the growing agitations for the reconstruction of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta; Ota-Idiroko and Sango-Joju roads in the industrial town by EndSARS protesters.

In the plea, the governor, stressed that permanent solutions would be brought to these roads in no distant future.

He also stated that “our administration has already carried out palliative works on the Ota-Idiroko Road, while plans were in top gear to do the same on the Sango-Joju Road, where more materials and equipment would be delivered this week”.

Abiodun disclosed that the Sango-Joju Road had last week been approved by the Tenders Board, and was now awaiting award and ratification by the State Executive Council.

The governor’s plea was contained in a personal message circulated online via the verified page of the Governor.

In his message, Governor Abiodun said he understood the plight of the people, adding that he would not allow any security agency to stifle the voices of demonstrators who were simply exercising their fundamental right of association, assembly and peaceful protests.

The governor, however, recalled that the Ogun and Lagos State Governments had earlier requested the ceding of these federal roads from the federal government, for full reconstruction.

He disclosed that there had not been a positive response yet from the federal government, making it impossible to bring a permanent solution to the roads, even as the Ogun State Government continued to carry out palliative works pending approval.

It would be recalled that the first road projects that Gov Abiodun’s Administration embarked on were located in Ota: Osi Ikola-Navy and AIT/Raypower roads where these demonstrations are ongoing.

Governor Abiodun pleaded with the people to exercise patience while the state government intensified efforts to take over the road and immediately begin immediate reconstruction.

He also urged the demonstrators to carry out their protest peacefully, and not allow enemies of the state to hijack their non-violent demonstrations.