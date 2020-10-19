” Bauchi Gov Urges Elected LG Chairmen to Be Closer to their People

Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed has charged the newly elected chairmen of the local government areas Chairmen of the 20 LGAs of the state to be closer to their people.

The governor gave the advice at the swearing in ceremony of the elected Chairmen held yesterday at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi.

Mohammed said working closely with their people at the grassroots would enable them justify the confidence reposed in them by the electorate.

The governor, who said their tenure is for a period of two years, noted that, their political career is connected to the success or failure of the tasks assigned to them.

He called on them to pay serious attention to the management of the scare resources by concentrating on projects and programmes that will add value to the lives of the rural dwellers.

Mohammed also tasked them to be on the same page with his administration in the ongoing efforts to sanitise the state payroll in order to free resources for the execution of developmental projects.

“I am highly delighted to welcome you to this very historic event – the swearing in ceremony of our newly elected Local Government Council Chairmen, who along with their deputies were successful in a keenly and hotly contested election. It is historic because an election of the type we just witnessed, was last conducted in the state some 12 years ago.”

“ I am personally grateful to Allah for granting our government the political will to conduct the election in fulfillment of our campaign promise. God gave our party the PDP manifest victory; we will never take it for granted.”

The governor directed the elected local government chairmen to engage in community policing in an efforts to ensure peace and security for effective implementation of his policies and programmes at rural areas.

“I expect you to be very vigilant in the area of security and assist in reporting any act that is likely to cause security breach.”

Mohammed who also sworn in the newly appointed Acting Head of Civil Service, Mr. Aliyu Jibo, charged him to assist the state government in repositioning the service for maximum efficiency and productivity.