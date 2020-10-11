PDP Reacts to Akeredolu’s Victory, Says It Will Study Poll Results for Appropriate Action

James Sowole in Akure

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said it would study the results of Saturday’s governorship election in Ondo State and take appropriate action.

All Progressives Congress Candidate, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, won the election polling 292,830 votes while his main challenger, Eyitayo Jegede of the Peoples Democratic Party, polled 195,791 votes.

The Publicity Secretary of the PDP in Ondo State, Mr Kennedy Peretei, stated this in Akure while speaking with journalists on the just concluded election.

Peretei, who spoke at the residence of the party’s candidate, Jegede, urged supporters of the party to be optimistic.

The PDP publicity secretary urged supporters to be in high spirit, adding that there were pockets of violence in Owo, Ese-Odo, among others.