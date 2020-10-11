Obasanjo: Seeking Refuge in God Will Save Nigeria

Ugo Aliogo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has advised Nigeria’s leaders to seek refuge in God if they are determined to see the country’s progress and take its place in the comity of nations.

Obasanjo said this in Lagos at a thanksgiving service of Apostle Olufunso Salako, at the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, saying retracing “our footsteps back to God would heal the country of its many challenges.”

Represented by his son, Dr. Seun Obasanjo, the former president extolled the sterling qualities of the late Salako, adding that she lived an eventful, even as he enjoined the family too to seek refuge in Christ and comfort each other that Mama was with God in heaven.

“The Bible encourages us to comfort one another, When a Christian passes away. Mama’s family should rejoice, because according to the Bible, she is asleep with Christ and we will all meet on resurrection morning. Christ died and rose on the third day, we therefore know that resurrection is assured for all Christians.”

In his remarks, the Supreme Head, Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, Most Apostle Dr. Solomon Alao, admonished the congregation not to throw caution to the wind, because COVID-19 was real and should endeavour to protect themselves.

He reminded the congregation to observe safety measures in the bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, noting that presently, the ailment has no cure.

Alao, however, lauded the virtues of Salako, whom he described as a worthy Christian example and called on the church to emulate her lifestyle.

He added: “COVID-19 is real. Ensure that you use your nose mask, stay safe and observe all the necessary COVID-19 safety measures.”

The service had in attendance, eminent personalities from all walks of life, including the Chairman National Executive Council of the Cherubim and Seraphim Unification Church, Snr Superintendent, Apostle, Omoniyi Owomoyela (JP); Chairman Sacred C&S Church Agege District Church Council, Elder, Apostle Bola Odubela, (JP); Canon, Yinka Ogunmekan; General Mother Folasade Alao (JP) and Snr Rev Mother Enitan Allen.

Also in attendance was His Royal Majesty, Alaperu of Iperu, Adeleke Idowu Basipo; His Royal Majesty, Onirolu of irolu, Sk Adeyiga; His Royal Majesty Oba Segun Ogunye; His Royal Majesty, the Elefire of Efire, Adeniyi; His Royal Majesty, the Ojotumore of Abiji, Segun Ogunye and Chief Executive Officer, Biscon TV, Bisi Olatilo.

Others were Professor Duro Oni, Prof. Segun Awonusi, Senator Olalekan Mustafa, Chief Niyi Adegberiro, Chief Olayiwola Amoje, Chief Akanni Afilaka, Otunba Jide Osunnubi, Alhaji Sally Mohammed, Barrister Yemi Adefulu, Otunba Akin Osiyemi, Otunba Sammuel Ogundipe, Prince Yomi Odueke and Alhaja Dupe Sanni, among others.