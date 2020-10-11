NCDMB Organises Capacity Building Programme

Peter Uzoho

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board, (NCDMB), Mr. Simbi Wabote, has flagged off the training of 30 trainees for the maiden American Society for Non-Destructive Testing, (ASNT) Level III Training and Certification in Nigeria.

In a statement by the Corporate Communication arm of the NCDMB, Wabote was represented at the ceremony held in Port Harcourt, Rivers State recently, by the General Manager, Capacity Building Division of the Board, Dr. Ama Ikuru.

He disclosed that the training was informed by the need to urgently address the existing critical gaps in the ASNT Level III professionals in-country, adding that the Board was committed to train and certify 100 Nigerians in that category.

Wabote hinted that Nigeria currently has just about 11 ASNT Level II inspectors, despite the fact that Non-Destructive Testing is a high value adding activity, with versatile applications in the oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors.

He said the intent of the training was to specifically address existing in-country gaps, reduce capital flight resulting from the engagement of expatriates for the provision of Non-Destructive Testing, (NDT) and related professional services, and to also drive train-the –trainer strategy to create viable and robust pool of NDT professionals in-country.

Other objectives of the training, he also enumerated, were to enhance the professionalism and competitiveness of Nigerians in the provision of NDT and related services in the oil and gas industry and its linkage sectors; drive the domiciliation of NDT services in-country; increase local participation and retention of industry spends in the NDT value chain; and further the attainment of the goals and aspirations of the NOGICD Act of 2010 and the Board’s 10-Year Strategic Road Map.

The NCDMB chief commended two companies charged with the responsibility to deliver the training, namely: Jimcol Resources Nigeria Limited and Inspection & Tests Nigeria Limited.

He stated that both companies are specialists with experience in the provision of NDT training and services, and members of the American Society for Non-Destructive Testing (ASNT), which is a leading certifying entity in NDT profession globally.

Speaking earlier in his welcome address, the President of the Association of Non-Destructive Testing Practitioners (ANTEP), Chief Rowland Nze, felicitated with Wabote on his recent reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Nze commended the Board’s capacity building initiative, which he said, has changed the narrative of quality control processes in the oil and gas industry by assuring an advancing level of participation of Nigerians in QA/QC and NDT protocols of the industry.

The ANTEP president asserted that the Board through its partnership with the association had empowered the practice of NDT in the Nigerian oil and gas space, noting that some companies now have investments in both advanced equipment and human resources.

He added that local practitioners had invested with the confidence that first consideration would be given the association for all NDT jobs in Nigeria.

In their comments, the Chief Executive of Jimcol Resources Nigeria Limited, Mr. Ndubuisi Chijioke and his counterpart in Inspection & Tests Nigeria Limited, Mr. Sam Azoka Onyechi, both expressed delight for the Board’s ambitious initiative to fill the skill gap in the NDT industry.

Both companies expressed excitement over the opportunity to work with NCDMB and ANTEP in the human capacity development project to train and qualify 30 Nigerian NDT personnel to ASNT Level III.

IBPLC Donates Transformer to Ogun Community

Determined to address the power supply challenge in Bara community in Obafemi Owode local government area in Ogun State, the International Breweries Plc has inaugurated an electrification project that included a 300KVA ONAN oil-immersed step-down transformer and 415 V overhead distribution line to the community.

The rural electrification project which is expected to have a positive multiplier impact on the lives of more than 1,000 inhabitants of households in and around Bara, was declared ready for use during an inauguration ceremony which also saw the donation of Covid-19 palliatives attended by government officials, traditional rulers, company executives, journalists, community leaders, and representatives.

The Legal and Corporate Affairs Director, International Breweries, Temitope Oguntokun, said the N12.4 million electrification project was yet another testament of the company’s commitment to an effective and efficient corporate social responsibility to boost the economic fortunes of Bara community and environs.

“Our dream of a better world drives our vision to support communities in Nigeria through our five CSR pillars of empowerment, education, health, infrastructural support and responsible drinking. This dream led to the vision to support the Ogun State Government to provide this power intervention to Bara community and its environs.

“With today’s project, we are also demonstrating our contributions to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs): Goal 7: Affordable and Clean Energy; Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities; SGD 3 – Good health and well-being; SDG 9: Industry, innovation & infrastructure,” she said.

According to the Commissioner for Industry, Trade and Investment, Kikelomo Longe who represented the Ogun State governor, “The decision to address the challenges faced by Bara community as well as the distribution of palliatives in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic is a laudable step which is in tandem with the CSR principles and the building our future together agenda of the Dapo Abiodun led administration.”

Public Complaints Commission Hails EEDC

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Plc (EEDC) said it was recently commended for what it described as the consistent improvement in power supply and service quality to its customers.

According to a statement, the commendation was made by the Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission (PCC), Enugu State, Chidi Ekwe, when he paid a courtesy visit to the Managing Director/CEO, EEDC, Mr. Okey Nwosu, at the company’s head office in Enugu, recently.

The Federal Commissioner who was in company of other top officials of the Commission, said the visit was to acquaint EEDC with the workings of the Public Complaints Commission and also to synergise and collaborate with a view to achieve more towards better service delivery to Enugu State in particular, and the country at large.

He further appreciated EEDC’s Customer Service Team, who usually interface with the Commission, for the timely response to enquiries on any matter pending before it against EEDC, as well as their prompt response to invitation for further deliberation on such matters.

Specific area of interest expressed by Ekwe was EEDC’s commitment towards ensuring availability of power supply to residential customers in the hit of the COVID-19 pandemic, when most people were observing the sit-at-home directive of the federal government, according to the statement.

“We want to join your numerous customers scattered all over, of which we all are part of, to appreciate you for the improved and regular electricity supply being experienced and enjoyed at present. We urge you to keep it up.”

Welcoming the team in company of other top management staff was the Deputy Managing Director, EEDC, Mr. Paul Okeke, who represented the MD/CEO, Mr. Okey Nwosu.

Okeke appreciated the team for their visit and took time to explain the dynamics of EEDC operations, its challenges and role in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry.