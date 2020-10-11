House Committee not Opposed to Auditor General’s Tenure Extension

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives Committee on Public Account has said it is not opposed to the possible extension of the tenure of the Audition General of the Federation (AuGF), Mr. Anthony Mkpe Ayine.

The Chairman of the committee, Hon. Wole Oke, in a statement issued Sunday, debunked the speculations making the rounds that the 9th Assembly is against the possible tenure extension of the incumbent.

Oke, who represents Obokun/Oriade Federal Constituency of Osun State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), insisted that the extension of the Auditor General’s tenure is the prerogative of the president.

He stated: There is no such opposition from us, the incumbent Auditor General of the Federation is professionally competent, he enjoys our trust and confidence, we find him very upright and competent at work.

“If it pleases Mr. President, his tenure should be extended to enable him see the Audit Bill through. It will be good for the system because he is a competent officer to the core who knows the job professionally.”

Oke stressed that the Auditor General has been very consistent in his regular appearances before the committee which he said had hasten the committee’s activities since the inception of the current Assembly.

He said his committee is very proud of the Auditor General of the Federation with the various innovations introduced to compel the ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to rendering their annual financial accounts to the National Assembly as at when due in the recent time.