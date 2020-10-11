Billionaire Businesswoman, Elizabeth Jack Rich’s Joyous Moment

In 2017, Dr. Elizabeth Jack Rich, wife of the founder of BELEMA Oil Producing Limited, Tein T.S. Jack-Rich, had set up the now popular ELIN Group. Her husband, Rivers State-born, billionaire oil baron is so rich that he has no problem lavishing money and taking good care of her needs. But the stunningly beautiful lady refused to be a trophy wife.

Luckily, the business has now grown into a conglomerate, with interests in real estate, power generation, agriculture, gas utilization, mining operations, maritime and aviation.

Today, her group’s investment portfolio spreads across West Africa and the United States has continued to draw on its core operating values of integrity, mutual respect, customer service, innovation and safety.

Unlike some others, the fortunes of her organisation have not diminished in any way, even in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic. As a result, many now appreciate the reason she was featured in the international financial journal, World Finance, as the first African woman to grace its cover.

This is on account of the fact that, at the age of 27, Elizabeth has become the embodiment of Nigeria’s next generation of leadership.

As proof of her rising profile, last week, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority issued Operational Specifications and Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to ELIN Group Limited, after the company had met all the requirements to commence charter operations.

Speaking on her recent feat, she said: “I am grateful to God for this great privilege and honour to become the first female AOC holder and youngest CEO in the Nigerian civil aviation industry.

“It has not been an easy journey, but only God made it possible. Despite all the hindrances, sleepless nights, crying, fasting, ELIN AIR finally made it as one of the operating airlines in Nigeria.”

The ELIN Air, with a young fleet of Challenger 604 and AW109E aircraft, in a monumental leap, recently signed a firm purchase agreement with the Canadian aircraft manufacturer, De Havilland Canada, for three new Dash 8-400 aircraft – each costing $8 million in additional value per aircraft – to further expand its operations and support Nigeria’s resource sector, particularly oil and gas operations.

As the founder and CEO of Elin Group, Elizabeth, a graduate of the University of Applied Science and Management, Porto-Novo, Benin Republic, has invigorated Nigeria’s economy and helped its most vulnerable citizens.

Today, the entrepreneur and philanthropist is driving inclusive capitalism through multiple acts of charity and mentorship.

In August, at the 2020 International Youth Day, she was appointed the ‘Matron of Nigerian Youths’ by the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development for her commitment to youth development in Nigeria.