Candidate of the APC in Saturday’s Ondo State governorship election, Mr. Rotimi Akeredolu, has won the election in Ese Odo Local Government. With his victory in Ese Odo, Akeredolu has won 15 local governments out of the 18 local government in Ondo State.

His main challenger, Mr. Eyitayo Jegede of Peoples Democratic Party won in three local governments.

Below are the results of the three leading political parties in Ese Odo Local Government

APC 13,383

PDP 4,680

ZLP 4,760