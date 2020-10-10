Voting Begins in Akoko Area of Ondo North Senatorial Ditrict

James Sowole

Voting has started in many units in Akoko area of the state as there was early arrival of materials.

Despite early morning rain in the area, electorate are already trooping to units in Oba Akoko and the environs in the Akoko South West Local Government area of the state. The situation is the same at Ayegunle Oka.i

There was also presence of unarmed security men at polling units.

There are four policemen in each of the units.

The situation was the same at Owo as materials started arriving polling units as early as 8:00am, when THISDAY, got to the town, where the incumbent Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,hails from.

Electorate complied with the COVID-19 protocols as the voters came to the polling stations with face masks.

The poll officials also supplied sanitiser to the voters.

There was presence of men of Nigerian Army on Akure -Owo Road to enforce restriction of vehicular movement. This was noticeable at Ogbese and Ikare- Junction. on Owo-Ikare Road.