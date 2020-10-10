Nairametrics Raises the Alarm over Impersonation by Fraudsters

Nairametrics Financial Advocates, a financial data company with focus on financial advisory services, and owners of Nairametrics.com platform, has raised concern over moves by some unscrupulous individuals who intentionally defraud customers, using the Nairametrics.com platform.

Nairametrics, in a statement, advised customers to avoid dealing with such impostors.

A statement signed by the General Manager, Nairametrics Financial Advocates, Mr. Chris Pemu, said, “It has come to the attention of Nairametrics Financial Advocates, owners of Nairametrics.com

that impostors and fraudulent individuals and organisations are impersonating themselves as Nairametrics and/or its Founder, Ugo Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, to extort money from innocent Nigerians online and on social media.

“We therefore denounce this fraudulent and unscrupulous impersonation and hereby alert the general public to this urgent situation. For the avoidance of doubt, Ugodre Obi-Chukwu, Nairametrics and its employees do not accept money from anyone for investment and financial advisory services. This is also clearly stated in our disclaimer notices. It is also important to note that any organisation that engages in financial advisory services or seeks money from the public for investments, must be registered with the Security and Exchange Commission (SEC) and any other relevant regulatory body.”

Nairametrics is a financial news website focused on providing visitors on Nairametrics.com and its social media handles, timely information such as news, financial literacy tips, financial inclusion and advocacy, microeconomic and financial data. It also uses electronic media platforms such as radio to educate and inform listeners on financial literacy and personal finance.