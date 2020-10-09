Total E&P Appoints Obi Imemba Executive Director

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Total E&P Nigeria Limited has announced the appointment of Mr. Obi Imemba as the Executive Director, Port Harcourt District of the company, with effect from September 23.

A statement from the Public Relations Department of the company said Imemba joined Total in 2002 as a Safety Engineer and has since held significant positions within the Total Group while acquiring a transversal experience.

Until his recent appointment, he was the Managing Director, Total Uganda Limited, overseeing Total’s downstream business (Marketing & Services) in that country. Before then, Imemba was the Field Operations Manager, Total E & P Netherlands BV (2014-2018).

His earlier appointments included Offshore Installations Manager, Total E & P Nigeria, during which time he was responsible for Safety & Environment on site; Deepwater Production Performance Manager (2009-2011) where he coordinated onshore production support for Akpo FPSO.

A member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) and the British Safety Council, Imemba took over from Mr. Victor Bandele who has been assigned to other duties within the company.