Qatar Announces Fifth Destination in 2020

Qatar Airways has announced that it will operate four weekly flights to San Francisco, the fifth new destination launched by the national carrier of the State of Qatar since the start of the pandemic. The San Francisco service will be operated by Qatar Airways’ Airbus A350-900 featuring 36 seats in the Qsuite Business Class and 247 seats in Economy Class with passengers enjoying free Super Wi-Fi broadband internet until January 2021.

The only Middle East carrier operating to San Francisco has continued to grow and innovate during the pandemic with flexible booking policies, robust safety measures and a dependable network, all providing strong levels of reliability for passengers. Throughout the pandemic, Qatar Airways continued operations to the U.S. with flights to both Chicago and Dallas-Fort Worth maintained during the entire period.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, Mr. Akbar Al Baker, said: “We are thrilled to welcome San Francisco as our newest destination, and our ninth current gateway in the U.S. As we navigate the crisis, we have made it a priority to not only reinstate our existing destinations and be the airline travellers can rely on, but to also grow our network and increase connectivity with new and relevant destinations for our customers to enjoy.

“As the gateway to Silicon Valley and the vibrant tech economy, the San Francisco Bay Area is a globally important destination, both from a business and leisure perspective. Populated with many people wanting to visit friends, families or business partners overseas, Qatar Airways is perfectly positioned as the reliable airline partner to enable traffic in and out of the area..”