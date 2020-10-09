Chris Oyakhilome Foundation Unveils Loveworld Medical Centre to Tackle Trauma, Emergency

Rebecca Ejifoma

Bent on improving the state of trauma care and emergency response across the country, Loveworld Medical Missions and Services has launched a multi-specialty Hospital, Loveworld Medical Centre, Aseese.

This project is being executed by the Loveworld Medical Missions and Services under the auspices of the Chris Oyakhilome Foundation International as its significant contribution to save lives.

Speaking at the occasion, Member, Central Executive Council Loveworld Nation, Tom Amenkhienan (a Reverend) said, injuries are a major cause of morbidity and mortality in both developing and developed countries.

“About 5.8 million people die each year as a result of injuries, overall, injuries are estimated to be the third most common cause of death globally,” he added.

He blamed today road traffic injuries (RTIs) as a leading cause of premature death and disability worldwide and in Nigeria, resulting in enormous physical, social, emotional, and economic implications on society.

Consequently, the Loveworld Medical Centre is said to be a well-equipped multi-specialty hospital staffed with highly skilled medical and allied personnel who are committed to saving lives.

According to Amenkhienan, with statistics showing that most road traffic crashes occur on intercity roads and highways, and with the knowledge that road traffic crashes involving motorcycles and commercial buses are among the leading causes of injuries, the hospital is sited on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

While noting that victims of such crashes form a quota of the patients will be managed in this hospital, he said they are poised to changing the narrative on trauma management in the country through this great initiative.

His words, “It is on this basis that we are inviting you to support this project and to work with the Loveworld Medical Missions to make the dream of this hospital a reality.”

Speaking also, the Chairman, Trauma Care International Foundation (TCIF), Dr Deola Phillips described the centre as a world-class multi-disciplinary health care facility.

He lauded the initiative. “It marks another significant contribution from the Loveworld Nation to improving health care services, emergency and trauma response in Nigeria, a nation where the need has been clearly established.”

Recognising the need for integrated and targeted interventions to reduce poor management of traumatic injuries and medical complications, the chairman mentioned that they had embarked on some interventions including public safety education programs through the TCIF and medical outreach programmes championed by the Volunteer Medical Corps.

The Loveworld Medical Centre is meant to provide a Christ-centred medical complex that will meet the needs of critically ill or injured patients, by providing them with access to resuscitation, emergency surgical procedures, specialised medical and diagnostic facilities, intensive and high dependency care wards, blood banking, and other allied services by the hospital’s highly trained specialists.