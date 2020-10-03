Ondo Guber: IG Deploys DIG, AIG, 11 CPs

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Ahead of the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State, the Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Mohammed Adamu, yesterday ordered the deployment of DIG Adeleye Olusola Oyabade, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of Research and Planning to administer the general security arrangement for the election in the state.

The IG said security aides must not accompany political appointees and VIPs on election day.

Also deployed to assist the DIG are AIG Karma Hosea Hassan, Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Federal Operations (FEDOPS), Department of Operations, Force Headquarters Abuja, and 11 Commissioners of Police.

A statement issued last night by Force PRO and Deputy Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, said the deployment was part of efforts to ensure effective coordination and full implementation of security arrangements towards a peaceful election on October 10, 2020.

It said the coordinating DIG for the Ondo gubernatorial elections was charged by the IGP to bring his wealth of experience to bear by ensuring the due enforcement of all electoral laws throughout the period of the election.

The statement said CP Garba Baba Umar would be in charge of monitoring and evaluation and would be assisted by CP Habu Sani.

Other senior police officers deployed to handle other layers of security in the State are CP Abiodun Alabi, CP Bishi Omololu, CP Ashafa Kunle, CP Akeera M. Yonous, CP Buba Sanusi, CP Audu Madaki, CP Evelyn Peterside, CP Sadiku Gbenga and CP Abutu Yaro.

The IG warned that “no security aides will be allowed to accompany VIPs or political appointees on the day of the guber election” while stating that “severe punishment will be meted out to anyone who violates the order”.

Mba said the IG charged officers and men of the force as well as personnel of other security agencies deployed for the election to conduct themselves professionally and work in line with best practices as highlighted in the Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement for Elections.

He also enjoined members of the public, especially politicians and their supporters to cooperate with the police and other security agencies in the national assignment in order to guarantee a hitch-free gubernatorial poll.