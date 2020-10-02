World Leaders Send Well-wishes to Trump, Wife

World leaders Friday sent their well-wishes to United States President Donald Trump and his wife Melania, who tested positive for COVID-19.

Trump had in a tweet in the early hours of Friday announced that he and First Lady had tested positive for coronavirus.

The President and the first lady took the test after a top presidential aide, Hope Hicks, who had close contact with the President, tested positive for the virus.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who recovered after contracting the virus earlier in the year, tweeted, “My best wishes to President Trump and the First Lady. Hope they both have a speedy recovery from coronavirus.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote on Twitter, “Like millions of Israelis, Sara (Netanyahu’s wife) and I are thinking of President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump and wish our friends a full and speedy recovery.”

In his get well soon message, Polish President Andrzej Duda tweeted: “Our good wishes for speedy recovery to our Friends… Poland and USA will get through the hardships and succeed in fighting COVID19.”

European Council President Charles Michel wrote on Twitter: “Wishing @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS a speedy recovery. COVIDー19 is a battle we all continue to fight. Everyday. No matter where we live.”

World Health Organization Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, also tweeted “My best wishes to President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS for a full and speedy recovery.”

US Vice President Mike Pence was one of the earliest well-wishers. “Karen and I send our love and prayers to our dear friends President @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS Melania Trump. We join millions across America praying for their full and swift recovery. God bless you President Trump & our wonderful First Lady Melania, ” he twitted at about 2am Friday.