PLEASE PAY UP

Frank Sinatra sang “Who wants to be a millionaire?” I did, but with the low pay for teachers and the amount of tax I paid, it never seemed likely. However, it appears, as initially reported by the New York Times, that not everyone has paid as much tax as I did. Donald Trump presents an image of wealth and by implication, a high income, and yet he has been reported as paying no tax in eleven of the last 18 years. This appears to be basically because he lost so much money in his business operations. All of this may explain why he doesn’t want to provide his tax returns, probably through embarrassment.

Pay the taxes that will help to support everyone else.

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia