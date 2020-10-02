PDP Govs Call for Dialogue to Hasten National Growth

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum (PDPGF) has harped on the need for a national conversation on the way forward for Nigeria, stressing that the nation cannot continue to remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting its people.

It cautioned that the worsening social contradictions starring Nigerians in the face must not be allowed to destroy the country.

The governors, in a message yesterday by Chairman of the forum and Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, to Nigerians to mark the country’s 60th independence anniversary celebration, expressed the optimism that the nation can be rescued from the current slide.

The forum said it is through a national dialogue that realistic and acceptable solutions could be found to the problems threatening the country’s peaceful coexistence and national unity.

The PDPGF said given the magnitude of the problems in the polity today, the efforts of the National Assembly should be enriched by the participation of stakeholders.

According to the forum, a national dialogue is needed among the various groups and leaders in Nigeria to discuss and further agree on how to continue to make the country a better place for all.

The governors said the nation can be repositioned for greatness by all stakeholders working together.

“We cannot continue to plead indifference or remain helpless in the face of the challenges confronting us as a people.

“Nigeria is our common heritage. We must not allow the worsening social contradictions to destroy our country.

“At 60, we have indeed come of age. And we are optimistic that the nation can be rescued from the current slide.

“Given the evident social discontent within the polity, there is a need for a national conversation on the way forward for our beloved but beleaguered nation.

“In this conversation, modernisation of our economy to meet the challenges of technology, innovation is of crucial importance.

“It is through such a national conversation or dialogue that we can find realistic and acceptable solutions to the problems that have continued to pose a threat to peaceful coexistence and national unity”, the PDP governors added.

They thanked the National Assembly for serially amending the 1999 Constitution to strengthen the nation’s democracy.

“Given the magnitude of the problems in our polity today, the efforts of the National Assembly should be enriched by the participation of relevant stakeholders.

“We need a national dialogue among the various groups and leaders in Nigeria to discuss and further agree on how to continue to make Nigeria a better place for all,” the governors stated.

The governors saluted the doggedness and indomitable spirit of Nigeria’s founding fathers, who laboured strenuously and expended the energies of their youth to ensure the birth of a new nation on October 1, 1960.

“Through the collective efforts and struggles of our founding fathers, the indomitable Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, the ebullient Sir Ahmadu Bello, the graceful Alhaji Tafawa Balewa, and the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and their other notable compatriots, Nigeria achieved independence from British colonial domination.

“On this special occasion of the nation`s diamond jubilee, we acknowledge the sacrifices of these founding leaders who gave us a hope for the future; a future that we could be proud of,” the governors said.