Ondo 2020: I Paid Agboola N13m Monthly, Says Akeredolu

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next week’s election, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, has said he ignored warnings about his deputy, Mr. Agboola Ajayi and ensured he was well paid to make him comfortable.

Akeredolu said he gave Agboola free hands to operate but was later betrayed.

Akeredolu, who spoke at a radio programme in Akure, said his deputy does not want to be patient.He stated that he was ready to forgive all his detractors.

“Agboola (Ajayi) does not want to wait for his time. I made him comfortable. I asked him to represent me in so many places but some people were warning me, I said they should leave him alone.

“No deputy governor has collected what he was collecting in the history of the state. I gave him N13 million monthly. His predecessors did not collect as much as that. No deputy governor collects as much as that in Nigeria. I gave him enough room to operate yet he betrayed me.

“My performance in all the sectors in the state will earn me the victory at the election.

“We have been doing our best for this state; all the abandoned projects of the past administration have been completed. We have rehabilitated and constructed over 700 primary schools in this state.

“We have improved our education system. We have received a loan to complete the abandoned Owena Water Project, we will do it. We are also working five dams, there are so many things in our plans to do for the state, the governor stated.