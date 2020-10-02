Koniku Wins Global Innovation Olympian in World 2050 Challenge

Mary Nnah

Koniku, a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company founded by Nigerian-born scientist and entrepreneur, Osh Agabi, has recently won the Innovation Olympian in the World in 2050 Competition.

Koniku (pronounced co-nee-qu), derived from the Yoruba word which translates to “has no death”, is among a cohort of 34 organisations pursuing ground-breaking

solutions to propel the global community into a safer, healthier, and

ultimately happier future.

The World 2050 Challenge is a prestigious and internationally acclaimed honour and achievement. It is bestowed on individuals, corporations, and organisations that tackle enormous social challenges from pandemics, to world poverty, to climate change. This inaugural World Challenge was announced at the World Economic Forum’s annual conference in Switzerland, Davos.

Winners are exposed to power brokers and strategic partners at global summits and forums, including

Davos, the G7, G20, APEC, UNGA, and much more. The World in 2050 boasts over 10,000 partners and futurists from 180 countries who are convened five times a

year to stimulate discussion and solutions about the future. Koniku is one of five winners of the Humanity Prize.

Commenting on the award, CEO of Koniku, Osh Agabi, said, “We are honoured to have been included in this inaugural cohort of revolutionary thinkers and leaders. The world in 2020 will prepare us for a better world in 2050 if we work together to push society forward.”

Koniku’s commitment to quick and efficient diagnosis of the COVID-19 and other diseases will be a major contribution to the healthcare sector.

It mobilises biotechnology to quickly detect disease. Its patented smell technology, called KonikoreTM, can identify the presence of infections, such as COVID-19, in 10 seconds, smell bombs, detect poison in our foods, and cancer in our bodies.

“KonikoreTM is like a living smell camera. Imagine if we could breathe into a device and know if we had diabetes or hypertension. Imagine being able to locate, localise, and eradicate a highly contagious disease like COVID-19 or SARS before it becomes a global pandemic. Koniku aims to revolutionise detection and diagnosis. “

Koniku is supported by Platform Capital Group – a group comprising Platform Capital Investment Partners, Diatom Impact, and Unicorn Group. Platform Capital is a growth markets-focused, sector agnostic, principal investment and advisory firm.

In addition to providing capital to Koniku and high-potential companies like them, Platform Capital offers business advisory, grant management, public relations support, emerging market penetration, and much more”, Agabi added.

Commenting on the Project also, Chairman, Platform Capital Group, Dr. Akintoye Akindele, said, “We are so proud to help Koniku premiere on the world stage. This is the perfect moment to show our vision for the future of technology, health, and humanity.”