Breaking: Trump, Wife Test Positive for Covid-19

United States President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for COVID-19, the US President announced early Friday morning.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!” Trump tweeted shortly before 1 am Friday.

Trump had Thursday night said he planned to quarantine.

“Hope Hicks, who has been working so hard without even taking a small break, has just tested positive for Covid 19. Terrible! The First Lady and I are waiting for our test results. In the meantime, we will begin our quarantine process!” Trump tweeted Thursday night.

Hicks traveled with the President multiple times recently, including to the debate in Cleveland on Tuesday. The top presidential aide was also seen boarding Marine One, along with several other of the President’s closest aides, including Jared Kushner, Dan Scavino and Nicholas Luna, none of whom wore masks, on Wednesday as Trump was heading to a campaign rally in Minnesota.

During a call-in appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity,” Trump said: ”She did test positive, I just heard about this. She tested positive. She’s a hard worker. Lot of masks, she wears masks a lot but she tested positive. Then I just went out with a test. I’ll see — you know, because we spent a lot of time — and the first lady just went out with a test also. So whether we quarantine or whether we have it, I don’t know.”