Agencies Move to Harmonise Operations in Maritime Sector

Eromosele Abiodun

The Managing Director of National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA), Dr. George Moghalu, has disclosed that all federal government agencies in the maritime sector are looking for ways to harmonise their operations.

Moghalu disclosed this while briefing newsmen at the end of the monthly meeting of heads of maritime agencies in the sector hosted by NIWA in Lokoja, Kogi State.

According to Moghalu, the meeting looked at issues concerning maritime security and safety, adding that briefings were received from NIMASA and NIWA on efforts made so far in the area of trade, development of manpower, enforcing the protocols to reduce the carnage on Nigeria’s waterways, and the removal of wrecks, “which is being address by all the sister agencies in the country.”

He further stated that the meeting set up a committee on multi-model approach to cargo delivery, “there was also a briefing on Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) for its support on cargo movement from the ports to the dry Port especially in Kaduna, there was update from the D.G of NIMASA on the deployment of a modular floating dock.

“The committee also looked at the movement of Cargoes from Lagos Port to Onitsha River Port and other Ports within the Country putting to active use of the Waterways and also other related issues were deliberated. “

He added: “It is very important for us in the Maritime Sector to have decided to setup a platform we can share ideas, synergize where we can contribute our quarter in developing polices and building the Maritime Industry.

“This is our Third meeting and is expected that this meeting will continue as we set issues that concern the Maritime Industry. We will discuss to find solutions so that we can put them to use in our various establishments and at the same time bring solutions to the government at large.”

Speaking on flooding sensitisation, security and safety on waterways, he said NIWA has a department that monitors flood and gives their report, which is made available to other agencies so that people can be aware and take precaution.

“NIWA has also be running radio jingles and newspaper advertorials to sensitize the general public on flood disaster. He further said government is conscious and making effort on security and also taking safety measures on our Waterways so that it can have positive impact on the economy and image of the country,” he added.