Pantami to Speak on Technology Innovation at NIS 2020 Forum

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami will deliver the keynote at this year’s Nigeria Innovation Summit dubbed the Nigeria Innovation Week 2020, where he will be speaking technology innovation and its many benefits for business growth.

The challenge of the global pandemic has compelled the organisers to hold this year’s conference as a virtual forum.

It is billed to hold this month, between October 6-8, with the theme: ‘Innovating in Critical Times.’

Meanwhile, other speakers confirmed for the week-long event include; Executive Vice Chairman, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Profesor Umar Garba Danbatta; Regional Managing Director, Zoho Corporation, Andrew Bourne; co-founder and CEO, ScaleCamp, Ottawa, Canada, Eduardo Bailetti; Founder/Group President, YGroup Holdings, Fatumata Coker; CEO, Precise Financial Systems Ltd, Dr. yele Okeremi, among others.

Nigeria Innovation Week, is packed with several activities like innovation exhibitions, Nigeria Innovation Summit, Nigeria Innovation Awards, and the yearly report of the State of Innovation in Nigeria.

Speaking about the event, the Lead Convener and the Founder of InnovationHub Africa and Resources Limited, Mr. Kenneth Omeruo, said innovation in the 21st century would put nations ahead of others.

“Participation in this week-long event is opened to local and international businesses, organisations, government agencies, start-ups, entrepreneurs, research centres, tertiary institutions, and all the stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem,” Omeruo said.

Programmes Director of the summit, Mr. Tony Ajah, said the summit would receive delegates from local and international businesses, organisations, government agencies, states and representatives, embassies and high commissions, investors, CEOs, start-ups, entrepreneurs, research centres, tertiary institutions, business leaders/decision makers, and all the stakeholders in the innovation ecosystem.

“This year has been tough for businesses but companies that are innovative see opportunities in most crisis. Nigeria Innovation Week 2020 will feature innovation showcases and exhibitions, keynote presentations on emerging technologies and their industry application, panel discussions, innovation management Insights as well as workshops, networking and awards, Ajah said.